Canada clinches 2022 men's curling Olympic spot with Bottcher's key win over Norway

Canada's Brendan Bottcher downed Norway's Steffan Walstad 6-4 in the men's world curling championship Thursday — an important win for the host country.

The victory ensured the Canadian rink a spot in the playoffs, thus qualifying the country for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The World Curling Federation confirmed to CBC Sports that Canada clinched following the match.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday remain in contention for the world title while qualifying for the Olympics.

The top two seeds earn byes to Saturday's semifinals. Sergey Glukhov's Russian Curling Federation team and Sweden's Niklas Edin locked down those semifinal berths with 10-2 records Thursday.

John Shuster of the United States earned a playoff spot with a 9-3 record.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Canada are tied at 8-4, and Norway and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz are both 7-5 . They will battle for the three remaining playoff berths Friday. Canada caps the round-robin against Germany (4-8) on Friday.

Teams third through sixth in the standings will compete in qualification games with winners reaching the final four. The medal games are Sunday.

WATCH | Bottcher clips Walstad for key victory: