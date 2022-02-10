Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's Team Jones vs. South Korea in Olympic women's curling

Watch live coverage of Olympic women's curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as Canada's Team Jennifer Jones opens their Olympic tournament with a match against South Korea on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Curling - Canada vs Republic of Korea - Women's Round Robin #2

Canada vs Republic of Korea in Women's curling action from Sheet A on Day 6 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic women's curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Team Jones opens their Olympic tournament with a match against South Korea.

Jennifer Jones will be looking to win a second Olympic gold medal after winning in Sochi in 2014. Dawn MacEwen and Kaitlyn Lawes return from that team, joined by Olympic rookie Jocelyn Peterman.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

WATCH | Meet the team: Jennifer Jones:

Meet the team: Jennifer Jones

1 month ago
Duration 1:47
After curling together for so many years and heading back to yet another Olympics, Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman and Dawn McEwen are much more than teammates. They're family. 1:47
