Watch Canada's Team Jones vs. South Korea in Olympic women's curling

Canada's Team Jones opens their Olympic tournament with a match against South Korea.

Jennifer Jones will be looking to win a second Olympic gold medal after winning in Sochi in 2014. Dawn MacEwen and Kaitlyn Lawes return from that team, joined by Olympic rookie Jocelyn Peterman.

