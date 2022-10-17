Skip Menard leads Canada's world mixed curling team to extra-end win over South Korea
3-1 record puts Canadians alone in 2nd place in Group A in the U.K.
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.
Coming off a two-game day, going 1-1 on Sunday, Canada (3-1) has now moved from being the interim third place team to taking sole possession of second in Group A behind Finland (4-0).
Entering the third end down 1-0, Canada opened things up with a score of three. The Canadians maintained their lead until the eighth end, which they entered up 6-4.
South Korea (3-1) then used the hammer to its advantage and scored two to send the game to extra ends.
Canada took advantage of the hammer itself in the ninth end, earning a single point to take the victory.
Menard's side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay, next plays India on Tuesday.
WATCH | CBC Sports' That Curling Show examines the curling landscape:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?