Skip Menard leads Canada's world mixed curling team to extra-end win over South Korea

Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

3-1 record puts Canadians alone in 2nd place in Group A in the U.K.

From left, third Marie-France Larouche, lead Annie Lemay and second Ian Belleau pictured during Canada's 7-6 victory over South Korea in extra ends Monday at the world mixed curling championships in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Canada improved its record to 3-1 in group play. (Ben Dreger/Curling Canada)

Coming off a two-game day, going 1-1 on Sunday, Canada (3-1) has now moved from being the interim third place team to taking sole possession of second in Group A behind Finland (4-0).

Entering the third end down 1-0, Canada opened things up with a score of three. The Canadians maintained their lead until the eighth end, which they entered up 6-4.

South Korea (3-1) then used the hammer to its advantage and scored two to send the game to extra ends.

Canada took advantage of the hammer itself in the ninth end, earning a single point to take the victory.

Menard's side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay, next plays India on Tuesday.

