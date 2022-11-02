Canada's Einarson remains undefeated with victory over Australia at Pan Continental Curling Championship
Canada's women's team skipped by Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., improved to 4-0 at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 11-6 win over Australia in the afternoon draw.
Australia scored a deuce in the sixth to cut the lead to one, but Canada scored three in the seventh to open a four-point cushion at 9-5.
Australia scored one in the eighth before Canada capped the scoring with two in the ninth.
A top-five finish will secure a berth for Einarson's team in the March 18-26 world women's championship in Sandviken, Sweden. As host country, Canada already has a berth in the April 1-9 world men's playdowns in Ottawa.
In other afternoon results, Japan thumped Brazil 11-2, the United States routed Hong Kong 13-1 and South Korea defeated New Zealand 10-6.
Canada's Brad Gushue improved to 2-1 at the Winsport Event Centre with an 11-2 win over Japan in Wednesday's early draw.
Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., opened with three points and added a big four-point fourth end in the lopsided win.
The Canadians capped the scoring with a steal of two in the seventh end, prompting Japanese skip Riku Yanagisawa to concede.
In other early draw results, New Zealand routed Brazil 13-3, South Korea downed the United States 10-6 and Chinese Taipei beat Australia 9-4.
Gushue was scheduled to face South Korea in Wednesday's late draw.
