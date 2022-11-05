Canada's Gushue advances to final at Pan Continental Curling Championship
Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., will take on South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong
Canada's Brad Gushue downed Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 8-2 on Saturday in the men's semifinal of the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary.
Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., will take on third-seed Byeongjin Jeong of South Korea in Sunday's gold-medal game.
The South Koreans defeated second-seed Korey Dropkin of the United States 9-6 to lock up a spot in the tournament's final.
Japan conceded after the eighth end when Canada stole a single point.
The men's bronze-medal game between the United States and Japan was later Saturday.
Canada's Kerri Einarson is facing third-seeded Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan in the women's semifinals.
Kerri Einarson 🇨🇦 putting the pressure on Japan with this double takeout to lie shot behind a guard!
