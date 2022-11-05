Content
Canada's Gushue advances to final at Pan Continental Curling Championship

Canada's Brad Gushue downed Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 8-2 on Saturday in the men's semifinal of the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary.

Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., will take on South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brad Gushue and his rink from St. John's, N.L., beat Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 8-2 in the men's semifinal at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Saturday in Calgary. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., will take on third-seed Byeongjin Jeong of South Korea in Sunday's gold-medal game.

The South Koreans defeated second-seed Korey Dropkin of the United States 9-6 to lock up a spot in the tournament's final.

Gushue had a 6-1 round-robin record while Japan had lost its first four games, only to string together three wins to squeak in as the playoffs' fourth seed.

Japan conceded after the eighth end when Canada stole a single point.

The men's bronze-medal game between the United States and Japan was later Saturday.

Canada's Kerri Einarson is facing third-seeded Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan in the women's semifinals.

