Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling
Einarson, Gushue team up to beat Czech Republic at world championships
Canada has clinched a spot in the mixed doubles curling competition in next year's Beijing Olympics.
Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.
The win pushed Einarson and Gushue to 6-2 and locked up a top-seven finish at the 20-team event, the cutoff for an Olympic berth.
Canada's final round-robin game is later Friday against Russia.
Canada is tied for second with Italy in Group A, behind 7-1 Scotland.
WATCH | Einarson, Gushue earn Canada a berth in Beijing:
Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., and Gushue, from St. John's, scored one in the eighth and final end to edge the Czech Republic's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul.
Canada looking for 1st title
Gushue and Einarson are trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history. Canada has reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the competition.
The top team in each 10-team pool advances to the semifinals. The second- and third-place teams in each pool will cross over and play qualification games.
Competition continues through Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?