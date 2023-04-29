Content
Canada captures gold in women's and men's tournaments at senior world curling championship

Canada won gold in both the men's and women's tournaments at the senior world curling championship Saturday in Gangneung, South Korea.

Sherry Anderson, Howard Rajala complete 10th Canadian gold-medal sweep at event

Canada's women's and men's senior curling teams celebrate with friends and family after winning gold at the senior world curling championship Saturday in Gangneung, South Korea. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

Sherry Anderson's Saskatoon rink beat Scotland's Jackie Lockhart 8-4 in the women's final.

Howard Rajala's foursome from Ottawa topped former world champion Graeme Connal's Scottish rink 7-2 on the men's side to win the gold medal.

It's the 10th time Canada has swept gold at the event since its inception in 2002.

Anderson, alongside vice-skip Patty Hersikorn, second Brenda Goertzen and lead Anita Silvernagle, won a record third world senior women's title with the win.

For Rajala, whose team is rounded out by vice-skip Rich Moffatt, second Chris Fulton, lead Paul Madden and alternate Phil Daniel, it's a first world championship.

