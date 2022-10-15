Canada opens world mixed curling championship with win over New Zealand
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard opened the world mixed curling championship with a 10-3 victory over New Zealand's Dean Frotti in six ends Saturday.
Dominant showing in 3rd end saw Canada cruise to 10-3 victory in Aberdeen
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard opened the world mixed curling championship with a 10-3 victory over New Zealand's Dean Frotti in six ends Saturday in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Canada (1-0) opened by scoring two in the first end with the hammer before New Zealand (0-1) settled for a single in the second. The Canadians then scored six in the third for a commanding 8-1 advantage.
New Zealand scored one in the fourth before Canada added two more in the fifth. After registering its final point in the sixth, Frotti's rink conceded.
Canada resumes tournament action Sunday, facing Finland and Denmark. Menard's rink includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach.
WATCH | CBC Sports' That Curling Show examines the curling landscape:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?