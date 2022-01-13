Canadians Homan, Morris have tough path ahead in Olympic mixed doubles tourney

Team Canada's start in the Olympic mixed doubles curling event could go a long way in determining where they finish.

The Canadian duo of Rachel Homan and John Morris face challenging tests in their first three games – Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland await Canada to begin the event.

The Great Britain duo, Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat, are the defending world champions and one of favourites to win gold in Beijing.

The Norwegian pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten won bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang. They had originally lost the third-place game to the Russian Olympic Committee, but Alexander Krushelnitskiy tested positive for a banned substance, giving Norway the bronze.

And the Swiss team of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios is no stranger to Morris – Perret and Rios played Kailtyn Lawes and Morris in the gold medal game four years ago. They are always a threat at any mixed doubles international competition.

It won't be easy. And Homan and Morris know it.

The mixed doubles competition at the Olympics is in its second iteration after it debuted in Pyeongchang. Lawes and Morris made history by capturing gold – and for the both of them it was their second Olympic gold medal.

Morris, 43, won gold with Kevin Martin skipping in Vancouver in 2010. Lawes was playing third for Jennifer Jones in 2014 in Sochi when they captured gold.

Four years ago in South Korea there were eight teams competing. This time they've increased the field to ten teams. Those teams include Canada, Australia, China, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

The teams will play a round robin with the top-four advancing to the semifinals. The winners of each semifinal will advance to the gold-medal game.

The championship is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 a.m. ET.

Homan, 32, and Morris have spent the last couple weeks before flying to Beijing training in the Alberta town of Canmore. Aside from throwing rocks, they've spent most of their time outdoors, skiing, snowshoeing and ice-fishing.

They posted a number of photos and videos on social media in their Canadian apparel, fresh snow on the ground with the picturesque mountains in the background. Homan and Morris even hosted a live cooking show on their Instagram – a chance to engage Canadian fans as they prepared for the Games.

It's also been a chance for the two to reconnect. They've known each other for decades.

Both Homan and Morris grew up in the Ottawa Valley, spending time together at local curling rinks.

Morris played with Homan's brother in the Little Rocks program and then went onto play out of the RCMP Curling Club. There's a photo of Morris and his team holding a curling banner in 1997 with a young Homan sitting on the rock placed on the button.

The two recreated the photo 25 years later on the ice in Canmore, Alta., as they prepared for the Olympics.

Homan and Morris have been a mixed doubles team since 2015 and have been a successful duo over the years. When Homan won the right to compete for Canada in 2018 in Pyeongchang with her team, Morris had to find a new partner — he teamed up with Lawes and the two immediately found chemistry and won gold.

But now this is their chance after Curling Canada selected the pair to represent the country in the wake of the Olympic trials being cancelled in late-December due to COVID-19 concerns.

For Morris, this is a chance to cement himself as one of the greatest curlers not only in Canada but in the world. He's already won two Olympic gold medals and is looking for a third.

It's somewhat of a different story for Homan, who will look for redemption after missing the podium in the four-person event at the Games in South Korea. Homan's team became the first from Canada to miss the playoffs at the Olympics in curling.

A lot has changed since Homan and Morris were both at the Olympics four years ago.

They both had two children each with their partners in this last quadrennial, making it much more challenging to leave for this sporting adventure this time around.

Homan, who gave birth to her daughter Bowyn late last March, posted her first steps a couple weeks ago while she was away in Canmore.

"It sure is amazing being able to represent Canada, but it definitely pulls at the heart missing Bowyn's first steps," she posted on Twitter.

And Morris took to Facebook before departing China, posting a heartfelt message about his family and their support.

"As I embark on likely my last Olympic Journey I would like to spend a few moments before I go to thank my family. You have been by my side through all the ups and downs of my curling career and have always offered me unwavering support for my crazy ideas and dreams. Thank you for always having my back," he wrote.

"I will not have my phone or any way to communicate with you while I'm over in China but know that I will be pouring my entire heart and soul into every shot of these Olympics for you guys.

Canada's first game against Great Britain is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.