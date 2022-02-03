Watch Canada vs. Norway in mixed doubles curling

Click on the video player above beginning at 7:05 a.m. ET on Thursday to watch live action from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Rachel Homan and John Morris take on Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten in the second match for Canada at the mixed doubles curling tournament.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

Homan and Morris lost their first match of the Games, a 6-4 defeat by Great Britain, earlier Thursday in Beijing.

Canada's next game is against the Swiss team of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios, who played Kailtyn Lawes and Morris in the gold medal game four years ago. You can watch that match on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.

WATCH | That Curling Show previews the mixed doubles tourney: