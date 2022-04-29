Canada's Peterman, Gallant meet early exit from mixed doubles worlds with loss to Norway

Canada will not reach the podium at the world mixed doubles curling championship after Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant dropped a 6-5 decision to Norway in a qualification game Friday.

Norway's Maia and Magnus Ramsfjell made a short raise takeout in the final end to score two for the victory.

"We're happy with our performance through the week, but not our best game here today," Peterman said. "It's disappointing. We were hoping for a better result."

Norway stole a pair in the sixth end but the Canadians used their power play in the seventh to make a hit for two and a 5-4 lead.

Norway had hammer coming home and set up the deuce for the victory at the Sous-Moulin Sports Centre.

"I just kind of lost my draw weight in the sixth and the eighth ends and they were able to make some good shots and get some angles set up," Gallant said. "It's disappointing. I thought we played really well the first five ends, and then there were four or five missed draws from myself in the sixth and eighth ends and [I] left Jocelyn with some tough shots.

"They capitalized when they had the chance."

Norway will play Switzerland's Alina Pätz and Sven Michel in the semifinals later Friday.

Germany eliminates Sweden

Germany's Pia-Lisa Schöll and Klaudius Harsch beat Sweden's Isabella and Rasmus Wranå 11-8 in the other qualification game. They will play Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie in the other semifinal.

Medal games are scheduled for Saturday.

Curling Canada selected Peterman, from Winnipeg, and Gallant, from St. John's, N.L., to represent the nation at the world championship due to the cancellation of the national playdowns.

The 2019 silver medallists won eight of nine games in round-robin play.

The federation also picked the mixed doubles team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. John Morris and Rachel Homan wore the Maple Leaf in Beijing but failed to reach the playoffs.