Watch Canada vs. Australia in mixed doubles curling
Live action begins on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning at 7:05 a.m. ET on Sunday to watch live action from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Rachel Homan and John Morris take on Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt in the round robin of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Sunday.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
Earlier on Sunday, the Canadians took a dramatic 7-5 victory in an extra end vs. the Czech Republic.
Homan and Morris both made fantastic shots late in the game, but Homan's clutch draw to score two in the eighth to force the extra end was the shot of the game.
WATCH | Homan, Morris steal victory for Canada vs. Czech Republic:
The Canadians sit in second place with a 5-2 record, behind unbeaten Italy, who are 7-0.
You can watch Canada's next match, which comes against that Italian team, live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem beginning on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
WATCH | That Curling Show: Curling Day in Canada, Olympic edition:
