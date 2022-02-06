Skip to Main Content
Live

Watch Canada vs. Australia in mixed doubles curling

Rachel Homan and John Morris take on Australia in an important round robin match in the Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Live action begins on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Curling - Canada vs Australia - Mixed Doubles Round Robin #12

19 minutes ago
Live
Canada vs Australia in curling action from Sheet A on Day 2 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning at 7:05 a.m. ET on Sunday to watch live action from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Rachel Homan and John Morris take on Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt in the round robin of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Sunday.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

Earlier on Sunday, the Canadians took a dramatic 7-5 victory in an extra end vs. the Czech Republic.

Homan and Morris both made fantastic shots late in the game, but Homan's clutch draw to score two in the eighth to force the extra end was the shot of the game.

WATCH | Homan, Morris steal victory for Canada vs. Czech Republic:

Highlights: Homan, Morris steal victory for Canada in mixed doubles curling

3 hours ago
Duration 13:20
Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris defeats Czech Republic 7-5 in an extra end. The Canadian mixed doubles curling duo improve to 5-2 and are tied for second place with Great Britain. 13:20

The Canadians sit in second place with a 5-2 record, behind unbeaten Italy, who are 7-0.

You can watch Canada's next match, which comes against that Italian team, live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem beginning on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

WATCH | That Curling Show: Curling Day in Canada, Olympic edition:

That Curling Show: Curling Day in Canada, Olympic edition

10 hours ago
Duration 35:03
CBC commentators Bruce Rainnie, Mike Harris and Joanne Courtney tell us their favourite curling memories in celebration of curling day in Canada. 35:03
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now