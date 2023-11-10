Content
Manitoba's Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg remained the only undefeated rink at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Thursday in Swift Current, Sask.

Squad improved to 8-0 record with wins over N.S., P.E.I.

A male curling skip crouches down while holding a broom in his left hand as he directs teammates.
Manitoba's Kyle Kurz is 8-0 at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask. (Jenny Hagan/Curling Canada)

The Manitoba squad improved to 8-0 with a 5-3 win over Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming in the fourth and final draw of the day.

Kurz topped Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith 8-2 in Thursday's second draw.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan's Shaun Meachum earned a seventh straight win in defeating Alberta's Evan Van Amsterdam 8-4 in Thursday's last draw.

Meachum handed New Brunswick's Charles Sullivan a 5-3 loss earlier in the day.

Kurz sits atop Pool B and the Championship Pool, while Meachum is the leader of Pool A at 7-1.

