Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Manitoba's Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

8 teams remain in contention for title in Swift Current, Sask.

The Canadian Press ·
A male curling skip crouches down while holding a broom in his left hand as he directs teammates.
Kyle Kurz, representing Manitoba, beat B.C.'s Cameron de Jong 7-3 in Draw 11 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 6-0 at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask. (Jenny Hagan/Curling Canada)

Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

Kurz, representing Manitoba, beat B.C.'s Cameron de Jong 7-3 in Draw 11 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 6-0 in the competition.

Earlier Wednesday, Kurz had defeated Alberta's Evan Van Amsterdam 5-2 in Draw 10.

Kurz tops Pool B and the Championship Pool. Saskatchewan's Shaun Meachem, Ontario's Scott McDonald, Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories are all 5-1.

Northwest Territories is second in Pool B, followed by Alberta at 4-2.

Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 3-3, B.C. is 2-4, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 1-5 and Peter Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-6 to round out Pool B.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now