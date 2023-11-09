Manitoba's Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

Kurz, representing Manitoba, beat B.C.'s Cameron de Jong 7-3 in Draw 11 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 6-0 in the competition.

Earlier Wednesday, Kurz had defeated Alberta's Evan Van Amsterdam 5-2 in Draw 10.

Kurz tops Pool B and the Championship Pool. Saskatchewan's Shaun Meachem, Ontario's Scott McDonald, Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories are all 5-1.

Northwest Territories is second in Pool B, followed by Alberta at 4-2.

Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 3-3, B.C. is 2-4, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 1-5 and Peter Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-6 to round out Pool B.