Only 3 unbeaten teams remain at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Scott McDonald, Jamie Koe, Kyle Kurz off to perfect starts at Saskatchewan bonspiel
Only three teams remain unbeaten after Monday's second day of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.
Scott McDonald's Ontario team leads the seven-team Pool A with a 2-0 record, while Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories leads the seven-team Pool B with a 3-0 mark. Kyle Kurz's Manitoba foursome has a 2-0 record in Pool B.
Koe won his lone game of the day by edging Cameron de Jong's team from B.C. 6-5, while McDonald scored two in the eighth end to beat Paul Flemming's crew from Nova Scotia 6-4. Kurz crushed Peter Van Strien's team from Nunavut 12-1 in six ends.
Koe leads Pool B at 3-0, followed by Kurz at 2-0. Evan Van Amsterdam of Alberta is 2-1, Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 1-1, de Jong of B.C. is 1-2, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 0-2, and Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-3.
There are three draws scheduled for Tuesday at Swift Current Curling Club. The championship runs until Saturday.