Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Only 3 unbeaten teams remain at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Only three teams remain unbeaten after Monday's second day of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

Scott McDonald, Jamie Koe, Kyle Kurz off to perfect starts at Saskatchewan bonspiel

The Canadian Press ·
A curler slides on the ice while holding a rock in one hand and a broom in the other.
Scott McDonald, seen above in 2021, is off to a 2-0 start at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship after beating Paul Flemming's crew from Nova Scotia 6-4. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Only three teams remain unbeaten after Monday's second day of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

Scott McDonald's Ontario team leads the seven-team Pool A with a 2-0 record, while Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories leads the seven-team Pool B with a 3-0 mark. Kyle Kurz's Manitoba foursome has a 2-0 record in Pool B.

Koe won his lone game of the day by edging Cameron de Jong's team from B.C. 6-5, while McDonald scored two in the eighth end to beat Paul Flemming's crew from Nova Scotia 6-4. Kurz crushed Peter Van Strien's team from Nunavut 12-1 in six ends.

After five draws, McDonald leads Pool A, followed by Flemming of Nova Scotia and Shaun Meachem of Saskatchewan, both at 2-1. Trevor Bonot's Northern Ontario quartet is 1-1, while Pierre-Luc Morissette of Quebec and Terry Miller's Yukon team are both 1-2. Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island is winless at 0-2.

Koe leads Pool B at 3-0, followed by Kurz at 2-0. Evan Van Amsterdam of Alberta is 2-1, Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 1-1, de Jong of B.C. is 1-2, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 0-2, and Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-3.

There are three draws scheduled for Tuesday at Swift Current Curling Club. The championship runs until Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now