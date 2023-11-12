Content
Team Saskatchewan claims gold at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Team Saskatchewan beat their Prairie rivals to win the 2023 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Saturday. Saskatchewan, led by Shaun Meachem, beat Team Manitoba 6-4 to secure a chance to represent Canada at the 2024 World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Four curling players, two men and two women, are seen standing behind a trophy.
Team Saskatchewan went on an 11-game winning streak en route to winning the 2023 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Saturday in Swift Current, Sask. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

The win capped an 11 game winning streak starting after Saskatchewan dropped its opening match 8-4 to Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming.

But Manitoba missed its final hit and roll attempt, sealing the win for Saskatchewan.

In the bronze medal match, Team Ontario's Scott McDonald defeated Team Nova Scotia 8-3 score to land the final podium spot.

Meachem and company are the 10th team in Canadian mixed curling history to win the championship as the host province.

