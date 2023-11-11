Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Team Ontario set to take on Team Manitoba in mixed curling semifinals

Melissa Kurz and Team Manitoba will take on Team Ontario, led by Scott McDonald, in the semifinals of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

Team Saskatchewan to face Team Nova Scotia in other semifinal in Swift Current, Sask.

The Canadian Press ·
A men's curler looks on after his shot.
Team Ontario's Scott McDonald will lead his team into semifinal action against Team Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/File)

Melissa Kurz and Team Manitoba will take on Team Ontario, led by Scott McDonald, in the semifinals of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Saturday in Swift Current, Sask.

Kurz dropped an 11-2 decision to Team Saskatchewan led by Shaun Meachem on Friday in Draw 18 action.

Both Saskatchewan and Manitoba have 9-1 records heading into semifinal action.

Saskatchewan finished top of Group A, while Manitoba finished first in Pool B.

Meachem will compete in the other semifinal on Saturday as he and his team take on Team Nova Scotia led by Paul Fleming.

Fleming beat Meachem 8-6 in Draw 1, marking Meachem's only loss of the tournament so far.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now