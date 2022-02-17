Watch Canada's Brad Gushue in the Olympic men's curling semifinals
Watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as Canada's Team Brad Gushue continue their Olympic tournament with a semifinal match against Sweden's Niklas Edin on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling semifinals at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Canada's Team Brad Gushue continues their Olympic tournament with a semifinal matchup against Sweden's Niklas Edin.
The winner will move on to the gold-medal match on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. ET, while the loser of today's game plays for bronze on Friday at 1:05 a.m. ET.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
WATCH | That Curling Show: Jamie Korab on the pressure Team Gushue is facing in Beijing
