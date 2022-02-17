Watch Canada's Brad Gushue in the Olympic men's curling semifinals

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling semifinals at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Team Brad Gushue continues their Olympic tournament with a semifinal matchup against Sweden's Niklas Edin.

The winner will move on to the gold-medal match on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. ET, while the loser of today's game plays for bronze on Friday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

