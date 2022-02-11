Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's Team Gushue vs. Switzerland in Olympic men's curling

Watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as Canada's Team Brad Gushue continue their Olympic tournament with a match against Switzerland on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Curling - Canada vs Switzerland - Men's Round Robin #4

Canada takes on Switzerland in Men's curling action from Sheet D on Day 7 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Team Gushue continue their Olympic tournament with a match against Switzerland.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

WATCH | That Curling Show: What to expect from Team Gushue in Beijing:

That Curling Show: What to expect from Team Gushue in Beijing

1 day ago
Duration 42:49
Joanne Courtney, Mike Harris and Bruce Rainnie join Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux to discuss Canada’s win over Denmark, how important it is to start off on the right foot and what we can expect from them moving forward. 42:49
