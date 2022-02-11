Watch Canada's Team Gushue vs. Switzerland in Olympic men's curling
Watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as Canada's Team Brad Gushue continue their Olympic tournament with a match against Switzerland on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Canada's Team Gushue continue their Olympic tournament with a match against Switzerland.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
WATCH | That Curling Show: What to expect from Team Gushue in Beijing:
