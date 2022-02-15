Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's Team Gushue vs. ROC in Olympic men's curling

Watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as Canada's Team Brad Gushue continue their Olympic tournament with a match against the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Curling - ROC vs Canada - Men's Round Robin #10

ROC faces off against Canada in Men's curling action from Sheet D on Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Brad Gushue and the rest of Team Canada continue their Olympic tournament with a match against the Russian Olympic Committee's Sergei Glukhov.

Canada comes into the match with a 5-2 record following their 10-8 win against Team China's Ma Xiuyue earlier Tuesday.

Following this game, Gushue has just one remaining round-robin game, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET against Great Britain's Bruce Mouat.

Olympic semifinals are set to begin on Thursday.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

WATCH | That Curling Show: What to expect from Team Gushue in Beijing:

That Curling Show: What to expect from Team Gushue in Beijing

5 days ago
Duration 42:49
Joanne Courtney, Mike Harris and Bruce Rainnie join Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux to discuss Canada’s win over Denmark, how important it is to start off on the right foot and what we can expect from them moving forward. 42:49
