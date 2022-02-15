Watch Canada's Team Gushue vs. ROC in Olympic men's curling

Click on the video player above beginning on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Brad Gushue and the rest of Team Canada continue their Olympic tournament with a match against the Russian Olympic Committee's Sergei Glukhov.

Canada comes into the match with a 5-2 record following their 10-8 win against Team China's Ma Xiuyue earlier Tuesday.

Following this game, Gushue has just one remaining round-robin game, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET against Great Britain's Bruce Mouat.

Olympic semifinals are set to begin on Thursday.

