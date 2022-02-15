Watch Canada's Team Gushue vs. ROC in Olympic men's curling
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic men's curling event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Brad Gushue and the rest of Team Canada continue their Olympic tournament with a match against the Russian Olympic Committee's Sergei Glukhov.
Canada comes into the match with a 5-2 record following their 10-8 win against Team China's Ma Xiuyue earlier Tuesday.
Following this game, Gushue has just one remaining round-robin game, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET against Great Britain's Bruce Mouat.
Olympic semifinals are set to begin on Thursday.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
WATCH | That Curling Show: What to expect from Team Gushue in Beijing:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?