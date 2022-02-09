Watch Canada's Team Gushue take on Denmark in Olympic men's curling

Click on the video player above beginning at 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday to watch live action from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Team Gushue take on Denmark in their opening match of the Olympic men's curling tournament.

Brad Gushue, alongside Mark Nichols, won Olympic gold in 2006, and are joined on this Olympic journey by first-time Olympians Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

WATCH | That Curling Show: What went wrong for Homan and Morris: