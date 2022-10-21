Canada beats Finland in extra end to reach semifinals of mixed curling worlds

Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard scored three points in the extra end for a 9-6 victory over Finland's Markus Sipila on Friday at the world mixed curling championship.

Ménard scored a deuce in the seventh end but Sipila tied the game with a three-ender in the eighth at the Curl Aberdeen facility.

Canada advanced to play Switzerland's Ursi Hegner in the semifinals on Saturday. Scotland's Cameron Bryce will face Sweden's Therese Westman in the other game.

Ménard, from Gatineau, Que., and teammates Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay beat Italy's Denise Pimpini 9-5 in a qualification game earlier Friday.

Medal games are also set for Saturday.

