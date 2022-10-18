Canada collects 3rd straight win at mixed curling worlds, routing India 9-2

Canada's Jean-Michel Menard rolled to a 9-2 win over India's P.N. Raju on Tuesday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

It was the third straight win for Menard and teammates Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay.

Canada (4-1) scored three points in the first end and stole three more in the fourth. India (2-3) conceded after seven ends.

Menard remained in second place in the Group A standings behind Finland's Markus Sipila (5-0).

Canada was scheduled to play Portugal's Bridget Ribau and Hong Kong's Jason Chang on Wednesday before closing out round-robin play Thursday against Slovenia's Stefan Sever.

The playoffs begin Friday at the Curl Aberdeen facility and the finals are set for Saturday.

