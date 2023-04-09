Content
Canada's Gushue falls to Scotland's Mouat in gold-medal game at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men's curling championship. His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in today's final in Ottawa's TD Place.

St. John's skip finishes with 3rd silver medal at worlds after 9-3 loss in 8 ends

The Canadian Press ·
A male curling skip yells while crouching down on the ice with his broom in his left hand.
Canada skip Brad Gushue directs his sweepers during the second end against Scotland in the gold-medal game at the world men's curling championship on Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men's curling championship.

His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in today's final in Ottawa's TD Place.

Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller beat Italy's Joel Retornaz 11-3 earlier for the bronze medal.

Gushue of St. John's won a world title in 2017, but lost a third final after finishing second last year and in 2018.

Mouat claimed his first men's world championship. He earned bronze in 2018 and took silver two years ago.

WATCH | Colleen Jones & Devin Heroux break down the final on That Curling Show:

