Canada's Gushue falls to Scotland's Mouat in gold-medal game at men's curling worlds
Canada's Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men's curling championship. His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in today's final in Ottawa's TD Place.
St. John's skip finishes with 3rd silver medal at worlds after 9-3 loss in 8 ends
Canada's Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men's curling championship.
His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in today's final in Ottawa's TD Place.
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller beat Italy's Joel Retornaz 11-3 earlier for the bronze medal.
Gushue of St. John's won a world title in 2017, but lost a third final after finishing second last year and in 2018.
Mouat claimed his first men's world championship. He earned bronze in 2018 and took silver two years ago.
WATCH | Colleen Jones & Devin Heroux break down the final on That Curling Show:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?