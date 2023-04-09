Canada's Gushue falls to Scotland's Mouat in gold-medal game at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men's curling championship.

His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in today's final in Ottawa's TD Place.

Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller beat Italy's Joel Retornaz 11-3 earlier for the bronze medal.

Gushue of St. John's won a world title in 2017, but lost a third final after finishing second last year and in 2018.

Mouat claimed his first men's world championship. He earned bronze in 2018 and took silver two years ago.

