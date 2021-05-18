Canada remains unbeaten at world mixed doubles curling championship

Canada's Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue improved to 2-0 at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 9-6 win over Germany on Tuesday.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., and Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., scored two in the sixth end and another deuce in the seventh end to pull off the victory over Pia-Lisa Schoell and Klaudius Harsch.

Canada must finish in the top seven to qualify for the mixed doubles discipline at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Canada faces Hungary's Dorottya Palancsa and Zsolt Kiss (1-1) later Tuesday.

The Canadians are tied with Scotland and the Czech Republic atop Group A after two draws.

Canada is one of 20 teams entered in the competition. Gushue and Einarson are trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history.

Einarson, Gushue steal opening victory

On Monday, Einarson and Gushue defeated Spain 8-6 in their opening game.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., and Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., erased a four-point deficit and stole two points in the eighth end for the victory over Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue.

"I struggled a little bit early just trying to figure out some of the paths, and once I got a handle on that and started making my first shot that made Brad's shots maybe a little easier," Einarson said.

"If we play the way we're capable of playing, then we should be OK," Gushue said. "It's just doing everything we can to make sure we play to the best of our abilities. A little scary start, but I thought the last six ends we were playing like we can play and how we did play at our Canadian championship."

WATCH | Canada's Einarson, Gushue survive to steal win from Spain:

WATCH | Canada's Einarson, Gushue survive to steal win from Spain:

Canada has a second game on Tuesday at the Curl Aberdeen facility against Hungary's Dorottya Palancsa and Zsolt Kiss.

Competition continues through Sunday.