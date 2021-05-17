Canada's Einarson, Gushue win mixed doubles worlds opener behind late rally
Canadian duo erase 4-point deficit and steal 2 points in 8th end to beat Spain, 8-6
Canada's Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue defeated Spain 8-6 in their opening game at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Monday.
Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., and Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., erased a four-point deficit and stole two points in the eighth end for the victory over Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue.
"I struggled a little bit early just trying to figure out some of the paths, and once I got a handle on that and started making my first shot that made Brad's shots maybe a little easier," Einarson said.
Canada must finish in the top seven to qualify for the mixed doubles discipline at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
"If we play the way we're capable of playing, then we should be OK," Gushue said. "It's just doing everything we can to make sure we play to the best of our abilities. A little scary start, but I thought the last six ends we were playing like we can play and how we did play at our Canadian championship."
WATCH | Canada's Einarson, Gushue survive to steal win from Spain:
Canada has a two-game day on Tuesday at the Curl Aberdeen facility.
Canada is one of 20 teams entered in the competition. Gushue and Einarson are trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history.
Competition continues through Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?