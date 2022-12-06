Canadian skips Gushue and Dunstone lose opening games at GSOC's Masters event
Canadian skips Brad Gushue and Matt Dunstone dropped their opening games Tuesday at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event in Oakville, Ont.
Gushue drops first game 5-3; Dunstone's top ranked Canadian rink loses 5-4
Yannick Schwaller's Swiss side ran Gushue out of rocks in a 5-3 victory at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.
Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell scored a single in the eighth end for a 5-4 win over Dunstone.
At No. 2, Dunstone's Winnipeg-based rink is the top-ranked Canadian team on the year-to-date world rankings list. Sweden's Niklas Edin is No. 1 and Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., is third.
In other early games, Toronto's John Epping defeated Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 7-3 and Scotland's Bruce Mouat dumped American Korey Dropkin 8-2.
Four draws are scheduled on the day. Play continues through Sunday.
