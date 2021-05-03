Sinking fast: Canada's Einarson loses 4th straight at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson lost a fourth straight game at the women's world curling championship falling 6-2 to Germany on Monday.

At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs. Einarson was to face South Korea later Monday.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the round-robin make playoffs.

Up 4-2 after eight ends, Germany stole two points in the ninth when Einarson was heavy on a draw. The Canadians shook hands after that end.

Germany is competing with a three-person team because two members tested positive for COVID-19 before the tournament began.

More positive tests

CBC Sports has learned Monday there are three more positive COVID-19 cases within the broadcast staff at the women's world curling championship.

That brings the total number of positive cases to seven inside the bubble.

All broadcast staff are currently isolating in their hotel rooms as medical officials continue their investigation.

