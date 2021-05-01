Canada's Einarson falls to Switzerland's Tirinzoni at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson fell below the .500 mark at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Saturday afternoon after dropping an 8-5 decision to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.

Einarson missed both of her shots in the ninth end, with her final rock rolling out to give Switzerland a steal of two. Down three with hammer, Canada (1-2) couldn't get any offence going in the 10th and ran out of stones.

Tirinzoni, the defending champion, moved into a first-place tie with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and Scotland's Eve Muirhead at 3-0.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., was scheduled to play Russia in the evening draw.

Swiss fourth Alina Paetz made a few uncharacteristic errors in the early going at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. She gifted Canada a steal in the opening end by ticking a stone on a blank attempt.

Paetz had a chance for three points in the second end but her stone rolled the wrong way on a double takeout as Switzerland settled for a deuce. Einarson regained the lead by drawing the 12-foot ring for a pair in the third.

