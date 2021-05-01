Canada's Einarson falls to Switzerland's Tirinzoni at women's curling worlds
Einarson missed both of her shots in the 9th end
Canada's Kerri Einarson fell below the .500 mark at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Saturday afternoon after dropping an 8-5 decision to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.
Einarson missed both of her shots in the ninth end, with her final rock rolling out to give Switzerland a steal of two. Down three with hammer, Canada (1-2) couldn't get any offence going in the 10th and ran out of stones.
Tirinzoni, the defending champion, moved into a first-place tie with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and Scotland's Eve Muirhead at 3-0.
Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., was scheduled to play Russia in the evening draw.
Swiss fourth Alina Paetz made a few uncharacteristic errors in the early going at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. She gifted Canada a steal in the opening end by ticking a stone on a blank attempt.
Paetz had a chance for three points in the second end but her stone rolled the wrong way on a double takeout as Switzerland settled for a deuce. Einarson regained the lead by drawing the 12-foot ring for a pair in the third.
