Canada's Bottcher defeats Denmark's Noergaard to remain undefeated

Canada's Brendan Bottcher defeated Denmark's Mads Noergaard 7-5 on Saturday for his third straight victory at the world men's curling championship in Calgary.

Bottcher stole a pair in the fifth end for a 6-2 lead. He sealed the win in the 10th end when Danish fourth Mikkel Krause's final stone was heavy, eliminating the need for Canada to throw its last rock.

The Edmonton-based team earned victories over Scotland and Japan on Friday's opening day at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

Canada was one of six teams to start Day 2 with unbeaten records. Round-robin play continues through Friday afternoon.

WATCH | Canada still undefeated after taking down Denmark at worlds:

Canada still undefeated after taking down Denmark at worlds Sports 0:47 Skip Brendan Bottcher and his Canadian rink are still undefeated at the World Curling Championships in Calgary after a 7-5 draw four victory Saturday morning over Denmark. 0:47

The semifinals are set for April 10 and medal games will be played April 11.

The competition also serves as the main Olympic qualifier. The top six finishers will earn berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.