2014 Olympic champion Ryan Fry says he's stepping back from competitive curling

Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling.

Veteran 3rd played vice for Ontario's Mike McEwen in last week's Brier

The Canadian Press ·
Team Ontario third, Ryan Fry makes a shot against Team Canada during the 2023 Brier.
Team Ontario third, Ryan Fry makes a shot against Team Canada during the 2023 Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press)

The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year.

"An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post.

"I plan to continue striving for excellence in the sport and hope to do my part to leave it in a better place than when I started.

"I may even stay in game shape just in case some top team needs a trained assassin to fill in occasionally."

Fry played vice for Ontario's Mike McEwen in last week's Canadian men's championship, which was Fry's 14th appearance at the Brier.

McEwen was among the final four playoff teams, but was eliminated from contention by Brendan Bottcher.

Fry, who lives in Toronto, has represented Northern Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario at the Brier.

He played four years with reigning Canadian champion Brad Gushue from 2009 to 2012 before joining Jacobs.

Fry coached Rachel Homan's Ontario team in last month's national women's championship.

WATCH | That Curling Show: Gushue, Dunstone react after intense Brier final:

That Curling Show: Brad Gushue and Matt Dunstone react after intense Brier final

1 day ago
Duration 22:14
That Curling Show hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones take you behind the scenes after Brad Gushue wins a record fifth Brier title. They interview Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols and family, E.J. Harnden and Matt Dunstone.
