2014 Olympic champion Ryan Fry says he's stepping back from competitive curling

Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling.

The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year.

"An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post.

"I love curling with all my heart; it saved me so many times.

"I plan to continue striving for excellence in the sport and hope to do my part to leave it in a better place than when I started.

"I may even stay in game shape just in case some top team needs a trained assassin to fill in occasionally."

Fry played vice for Ontario's Mike McEwen in last week's Canadian men's championship, which was Fry's 14th appearance at the Brier.

McEwen was among the final four playoff teams, but was eliminated from contention by Brendan Bottcher.

Fry, who lives in Toronto, has represented Northern Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario at the Brier.

He played four years with reigning Canadian champion Brad Gushue from 2009 to 2012 before joining Jacobs.

Fry coached Rachel Homan's Ontario team in last month's national women's championship.

