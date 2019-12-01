Homan earns 1st spot at Olympic trials with victory at Canada Cup

Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., 9-4 on Sunday in the women's final at the Canada Cup, earning the first spot in the Roar of the Rings Olympic Trials in the process.

Homan and her team of vice-skip Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle and coach Marcel Rocque, secured the win with a masterfully-played third end, needing a draw to anywhere in the eight-foot to score a four-ender.

"It's been a great week and my team's played so well," said Homan. "We tried really hard to be where we wanted to be at the Canada Cup and it paid off.

"We're so excited to get the first trials berth. It's nice to have."

Rachel Homan defeats Tracy Fleury 9-4 in Canada Cup final. 1:00

Homan, 30, has won three Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles and one world championship. Her lineup also captured the 2015 Canada Cup title.

She ended this week as the only women's team to not give up more than a deuce in any game.

Fleury, with third Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCush continue to be Canada's No. 1-ranked team despite the loss.

"Their team played very well," said Fleury. "It was hard for us to get something going. We just gave up that early lead unfortunately. They put a lot of pressure on us in that end and it was hard to come back. There's a lot to be proud of this week.

"We wanted this one (trials berth), the first one, but it's still a while away so there will be more chances."

Calgary's Kevin Koe faced Toronto's John Epping in the men's final later Sunday.