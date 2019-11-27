Team Bottcher beats Team Gushue 10-4 in opening draw at Canada Cup

Brendan Bottcher defeated Brad Gushue 10-4 in the opening round-robin draw Wednesday at the Canada Cup in Leduc, Alta.

Bottcher, from Edmonton, broke open a tight game in the sixth end with a hit for four points.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., struggled with draw weight at times at Sobeys Arena. He threw at a 63 per cent clip for the game, well behind Bottcher at 86 per cent.

Calgary's Kevin Koe edged Toronto's John Epping 8-7 in the other early men's game.

In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan posted an 8-5 win over Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., and Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones dropped an 8-6 decision to Casey Scheidegger's team from Lethbridge, Alta.

Cheryl Bernard is filling in at skip for Scheidegger, who had a baby boy this week.

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic trials in Saskatoon.

The winning teams will lock up spots at the 2021 Olympic Trials, which will determine Canada's four-player team representatives for the 2022 Beijing Games.

Vying for spots at Olympic Trials

There will be nine spots available in the men's draw at the Olympic Trials — also known as the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings — in late 2021 at Saskatoon.

Next year's Canada Cup winner will also get a spot, as will the winners of the next two national championships. Canadian ranking positions will be used to determine three entries and the Road to the Roar Pre-Trials qualifier will determine the last two spots.

The same qualification setup will be used for the nine-team women's field at the Trials. Koe and Homan were victorious at the 2017 Trials in Ottawa but neither team reached the Olympic podium.

The men's and women's champions at this Canada Cup will earn $40,000 per team and also lock up spots in the Jan. 9-12 Continental Cup in London, Ont.