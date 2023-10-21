Canada scores late, defeats Norway for world mixed curling bronze medal

Canada scored twice in the seventh end and another in the eighth to edge Norway 4-3 and capture the bronze medal at the world mixed curling championship Saturday in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

In the eighth, Norway's Steffen Walstad was light with his last draw attempt. That gave Canada the steal of one and provided Felix Asselin's team from suburban Montreal with its winning margin.

Norway took a 3-1 advantage into the seventh after scoring singles in the fifth and sixth ends, respectively. The Norwegians opened the scoring with one in the third before Canada tied the contest with one in the fourth.

Canada was relegated to the bronze-medal match after dropping a 7-4 semifinal decision to Sweden. The Swedes went on to capture the championship, downing Spain 8-2 in six ends in the final.

Sweden emphatically broke a 2-2 tie with three in both the fifth and six ends.

Canada reached the semifinals with a 7-3 win over Australia on Friday.

The Canadian team out of Glenmore Curling Club included vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Emile Asselin, lead Emily Riley and coach Michel St-Georges.

