Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Kevin Koe moves into sole possession of 1st place at Brier

Wild Card Two's Kevin Koe defeated Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 12-4 on Saturday afternoon to secure at least a playoff tiebreaker at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Middaugh falls into 2nd-place tie with Gushue, Dunstone, Botcher

The Canadian Press ·
Kevin Koe and Team Wild Card Two defeated Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 12-4 to secure at least a playoff tiebreaker at the Brier on Saturday afternoon. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Koe had two early three-point ends in a game that was conceded after the minimum eight ends. He improved to 9-2 and moved into sole possession of first place in the championship pool standings.

  • Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Brier at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as streamed live on CBC Gem and CBCSports.ca

Wild Card Three's Wayne Middaugh fell into a second-place tie after dropping a 6-3 decision to Canada's Brad Gushue.

Both teams were left with 8-3 records entering the evening draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Joining them in a four-way tie were Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone and Alberta's Brendan Bottcher.

WATCH | Howard, Hasselborg, Bartlett break down championship round:

Anna Hasselborg, Glenn Howard and Don Bartlett break down championship weekend at the Brier

Sports

19 hours ago
51:24
That Curling Show hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux recap the week at the Brier and offer predictions for who will win the tankard on Sunday. 51:24

Dunstone edged Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 5-4 and Bottcher downed Ontario's John Epping 8-3.

The top three teams will advance to Sunday's playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will meet in an afternoon semifinal with the winner to face the top seed in the evening final.

WATCH | Koe on potential 5th Brier championship:

Kevin Koe says winning a fifth Brier would be 'crazy'

Sports

2 days ago
54:41
The Wild Card 2 skip is heading into the championship pool atop the Pool B standings and tells That Curling Show hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux what it would mean to win a record fifth Canadian title as skip. 54:41
