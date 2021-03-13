Kevin Koe moves into sole possession of 1st place at Brier
Middaugh falls into 2nd-place tie with Gushue, Dunstone, Botcher
Wild Card Two's Kevin Koe defeated Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 12-4 on Saturday afternoon to secure at least a playoff tiebreaker at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Koe had two early three-point ends in a game that was conceded after the minimum eight ends. He improved to 9-2 and moved into sole possession of first place in the championship pool standings.
Wild Card Three's Wayne Middaugh fell into a second-place tie after dropping a 6-3 decision to Canada's Brad Gushue.
Both teams were left with 8-3 records entering the evening draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Joining them in a four-way tie were Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone and Alberta's Brendan Bottcher.
Dunstone edged Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 5-4 and Bottcher downed Ontario's John Epping 8-3.
The top three teams will advance to Sunday's playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will meet in an afternoon semifinal with the winner to face the top seed in the evening final.
