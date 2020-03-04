Gushue clinches Brier playoff spot after win over P.E.I.
2017 champ 2nd in Pool B behind Alberta's Bottcher
Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue has clinched a spot in the championship round of the Tim Hortons Brier.
Gushue's team scored five in the eighth end en route to an 11-8 victory over Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane (2-4) in the Wednesday morning draw at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Gushue, the 2017 Brier champ, is now in second place in Pool B, trailing undefeated Brendan Bottcher of Alberta (6-0). Gushue's team has one more game, against Quebec's Alex Bedard, in the preliminary round, which wraps up Wednesday night following two more draws.
Elsewhere in Pool B, Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson (4-2) defeated Nunavut's Jake Higgs 11-5. The victory puts Manitoba in third place in its group.
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs (3-3) and Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy (3-3) are tied for the fourth and final championship round spot in Pool B. Jacobs plays the winless Higgs in the final preliminary-round game for both teams, while Murphy meets Gunnlaugson.
The top four teams in each pool will advance to the championship round.
