Gushue clinches Brier playoff spot after win over P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue has clinched a spot in the championship round of the Tim Hortons Brier.

Gushue's team scored five in the eighth end en route to an 11-8 victory over Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane (2-4) in the Wednesday morning draw at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Gushue, the 2017 Brier champ, is now in second place in Pool B, trailing undefeated Brendan Bottcher of Alberta (6-0). Gushue's team has one more game, against Quebec's Alex Bedard, in the preliminary round, which wraps up Wednesday night following two more draws.

Elsewhere in Pool B, Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson (4-2) defeated Nunavut's Jake Higgs 11-5. The victory puts Manitoba in third place in its group.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs (3-3) and Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy (3-3) are tied for the fourth and final championship round spot in Pool B. Jacobs plays the winless Higgs in the final preliminary-round game for both teams, while Murphy meets Gunnlaugson.

The top four teams in each pool will advance to the championship round.

WATCH | Gushue scores 5 for the win:

Newfoundland and Labrador skip Brad Gushue blew a 5-1 lead against Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane, before rallying to an 11-8 win at the Brier. 0:57

WATCH: New Brunswick on the ropes: