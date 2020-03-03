Brad Gushue rides early lead to 4th win at Canadian men's curling championship
2-time Brier champ beats Nunavut's Jake Higgs, moves into 2nd place in Pool B at 4-1
Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Nunavut's Jake Higgs 7-2 on Tuesday morning at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.
The two-time national men's curling champion led 5-0 after three ends. The teams shook hands once the minimum eight ends were completed.
Gushue moved into sole possession of second place in Pool B at 4-1. Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, who was off for the morning draw, leads at 4-0.
Meanwhile, Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson hit a circus double-raise double-takeout to score three for a 9-8 win over Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane.
4-rink battle in Pool A
New Brunswick's James Grattan beat Steve Laycock of British Columbia 6-3 and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories topped Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 9-7 in the other early game at the Leon's Centre.
Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen leads Pool A at 4-0. Ontario's John Epping, Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone and Canada's Kevin Koe are next at 3-1.
Two more draws are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the championship round starting Thursday.
The four-team Page playoffs start Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.
