Gushue beats Dunstone to advance to Brier final against familiar foe Bottcher

Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue defeated Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone 7-6 in Sunday's semifinal at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Gushue had hammer in the 10th end and drew the eight-foot ring for the win to advance to the evening final against Alberta's Brendan Bottcher.

Bottcher is making his third straight appearance in the Brier final.

He lost to Gushue in 2018 and fell to Kevin Koe last year.

Gushue won the national men's curling championship for the first time in 2017.

Dunstone, a two-time Canadian junior champion, made his Brier debut two years ago as vice-skip for Steve Laycock's Saskatchewan rink.