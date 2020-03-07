Brad Jacobs, John Epping set for final Brier tiebreaker Saturday afternoon
Ontario skips make late charge in morning victories over Kevin Koe, Mike McEwen
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs and Ontario's John Epping advanced to a final tiebreaker Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Jacobs came up with a huge steal of three points in the eighth end in an 8-3 win over Team Canada's Kevin Koe in an early Brier tiebreaker in Kingston, Ont.
Koe, the defending champion, missed on his last chance to clear out a crowd of Jacobs' stones with his last shot of the eighth, and the team shook hands afterward.
Epping scored two in the ninth end and added one in the 10th for an 8-5 win over Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen.
The winner of the afternoon tiebreaker between Jacobs and Epping was scheduled to face Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador in the 3 vs. 4 Page playoff later Saturday.
Alberta's Brendan Bottcher and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone played in the 1 vs. 2 Page playoff Saturday afternoon.
