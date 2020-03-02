Wild card skip Mike McEwen extends Brier win streak, downing Jamie Koe
Manitoba rink in 1st-place tie with Ontario's John Epping at 3-0 in Kingston, Ont.
Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen defeated Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 6-2 on Monday morning to remain unbeaten at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.
McEwen's Manitoba rink moved into a first-place tie with Ontario's John Epping in Pool A at 3-0.
In other early games, Quebec's Alek Bedard beat Nunavut's Jake Higgs 7-4 and Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy dumped Bryan Cochrane of Prince Edward Island 11-2.
Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone scored four in the 10th end for a 9-8 victory over British Columbia's Steve Laycock. Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, who leads Pool B at 3-0, was off for the morning draw.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Monday at the Leon's Centre.
The preliminary round continues through Wednesday night. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the championship round.
The four-team Page Playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.
