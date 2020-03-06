Bottcher clinches playoff spot at Brier with victory over Epping
Team Alberta locks up top spot in 8-team pool
Alberta's Brendan Bottcher locked up a berth in the 1-2 Page playoff game at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 10-3 victory over Ontario's John Epping on Friday afternoon.
Bottcher secured top spot in the eight-team pool at 9-1 with one draw in the championship round remaining at the Leon's Centre.
Gushue moves into 2nd place
Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador beat Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen 5-3 to move into sole possession of second place at 8-2.
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs, Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone were tied for third at 7-3.
Northern Ontario beat Canada's Kevin Koe 7-3 and Saskatchewan edged Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 9-8.
Ontario and Canada still had a slim chance of making the four-team cut for the Page playoffs despite 6-4 records. Manitoba (5-5) has been eliminated from playoff contention.
