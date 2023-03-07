Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone makes late charge at Brier to remain unbeaten
Pair of steals cap 8-4 win over Nova Scotia; Brad Gushue has lower-body discomfort
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone defeated Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel 8-4 on Tuesday morning at the Brier in London, Ont.
Dunstone made a hit for three in the sixth end and picked up two late steals to earn his fourth straight round-robin win.
In other early games, Ontario's Mike McEwen beat Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-7 and Brendan Bottcher of Wild Card 1 edged New Brunswick's Scott Jones 8-7.
Alberta's Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 victory over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Budweiser Gardens.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the final is scheduled for Sunday night.
Gushue 'overdid it' at pre-Brier camp
Canada skip Brad Gushue has been dealing with some lower-body discomfort the past few days.
He admits he "probably overdid it" at a team training camp ahead of this week's Canadian men's curling championship.
"We'll manage it throughout the week and hopefully it gets better and better," Gushue said.
This is the first competitive event for the St. John's-based team since mid-January. Gushue didn't need to play in the recent provincial championship since he had an automatic Brier berth as defending champion.
The 42-year-old skip said he has had to manage a variety of nagging injuries in recent seasons.
"It's just the same crap, different day," he said.
WATCH | Gushue, Hebert join That Curling Show to preview this year's Brier:
Variety of ailments
Gushue said he tries to stay disciplined at practice and training but pacing himself can be a big challenge. He added the first game back last Friday was particularly rough with his left leg, hip and lower back acting up.
"It feels sometimes like it's a Whac-a-Mole," he said. "One day it could be the groin or adductor. The next day it could be the hip flexor and the next day it could be the glute. I'm kind of chasing her around.
"I've thrown so many rocks over my life that it's catching up for sure. I've got to manage it."
Gushue still managed to win four of his first five round-robin games but he was pushed hard in every matchup. Two of the victories were one-point decisions and every win went the full 10 ends.
Gushue, who has won the Brier in four of the last six seasons, added the pain can be sharp on occasion, noting the distraction can often lead to misses.
"Sometimes it's user error," he said. "When I slide properly, I don't get any of the sharp pains."
