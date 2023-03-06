Content
Kevin Koe tops Wild Card 2's Reid Carruthers at Brier to remain undefeated at 4-0

Alberta skip made short in-off for deuce and 9-7 win in extra end in London, Ont

The Canadian Press ·
Male athlete watches his shot during match at Canadian curling championship.
Alberta skip Kevin Koe eyes his shot in Monday's match against Northern Ontario at the Brier in London, Ont. Koe required an extra end to beat Reid Carruthers 9-7. (Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)

Alberta's Kevin Koe needed an extra end to complete a 9-7 victory over Reid Carruthers of Wild Card 2 at the the Brier.

Koe made a short in-off for a deuce to improve to 4-0 after seven draws of round-robin play. Carruthers fell to 2-2.

In other early games, Wild Card 3's Karsten Sturmay edged Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 7-6 and Ontario's Mike McEwen dropped an 8-7 decision to Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith.

Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel scored five points in the eighth end for a 10-4 win over Nunavut's Jake Higgs.

Two more draws are scheduled for later Monday at Budweiser Gardens.

The playoffs begin Friday and the final is set for Sunday evening.

WATCH | Gushue, Hebert join That Curling Show to preview this year's Brier:

Brier preview with Brad Gushue and Ben Hebert, plus a special announcement from Colin Hodgson

4 days ago
Duration 34:27
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Brier with champion skip Brad Gushue and Team Bottcher lead Ben Hebert, Colin Hodgson makes a special announcement, and Scotties champion Kerri Einarson drops by fresh off her fourth-straight title.
