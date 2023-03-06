Kevin Koe tops Wild Card 2's Reid Carruthers at Brier to remain undefeated at 4-0

Alberta's Kevin Koe needed an extra end to complete a 9-7 victory over Reid Carruthers of Wild Card 2 at the the Brier.

Koe made a short in-off for a deuce to improve to 4-0 after seven draws of round-robin play. Carruthers fell to 2-2.

In other early games, Wild Card 3's Karsten Sturmay edged Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 7-6 and Ontario's Mike McEwen dropped an 8-7 decision to Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith.

Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel scored five points in the eighth end for a 10-4 win over Nunavut's Jake Higgs.

Two more draws are scheduled for later Monday at Budweiser Gardens.

The playoffs begin Friday and the final is set for Sunday evening.

