Northern Ontario's Horgan clinches Brier playoff berth with win over Nova Scotia
Playoff-bound Bottcher, Gushue also earns victories on final day of round-robin play
Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan secured a playoff berth at the Tim Hortons Brier on Thursday with a 7-4 victory over Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel.
Horgan stole three points in the eighth end when Manuel was heavy with a draw. He improved to 6-1 and still had a chance to secure first place in Pool A.
The Sudbury, Ont.-based team is tied with Alberta's Kevin Koe with two round-robin draws remaining. Horgan was scheduled to play Manitoba's Matt Dunstone (7-0) in the afternoon.
Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher (7-1) posted an 8-7 win over Quebec's Felix Asselin (4-3) and Canada's Brad Gushue (6-1) defeated Wild Card 3's Karsten Sturmay (3-4).
Bottcher and Gushue have both qualified for the playoffs in Pool B. Ontario's Mike McEwen (5-2) can lock up the other playoff spot with a win over Sturmay in the evening.
Saskatchewan's Kelly Knapp (3-4) needed an extra end to complete a 6-5 win over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories (1-6) in the other early game at Budweiser Gardens.
The playoffs begin Friday and the final is scheduled for Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?