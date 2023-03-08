Manitoba's Dunstone routs Newfoundland to tie Koe atop Pool A at Brier
Undefeated skips set to face off in Wednesday's evening draw
Matt Dunstone's Manitoba rink remained perfect at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 13-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador.
Dunstone claimed steals of three in the second and third ends to give his squad an early 8-0 lead.
Newfoundland and Labrador skip Nathan Young conceded after Manitoba stole another point in the eighth.
Dunstone's top-ranked foursome improved to 6-0 and moved into a tie with Alberta's Kevin Koe atop the Pool A standings. Koe and Dunstone were set to meet in Wednesday's evening draw.
In other results from the morning draw, Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher improved to 6-1 with a 10-6 victory over Yukon's Thomas Scoffin.
Nothern Ontario's Tanner Horgan defeated Saskatchewan's Kelly Knapp 9-3 and Quebec's Felix Asselin edged B.C.'s Jacques Gauthier 7-6 in an extra end.
Two more draws were scheduled for later on Wednesday.
