Mike McEwen, Brendan Bottcher win qualifier games to reach final 4 at Brier

Ontario's Mike McEwen and Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher are moving on to the final four at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen beat Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 and Bottcher topped Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan 8-5 in today's crossover elimination games at Budweiser Gardens.

They will advance to the four-team Page playoffs with seeding games scheduled for the evening.

Unbeaten Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone and Team Canada's Brad Gushue earned byes after leading their respective nine-team pools in round-robin play.

Dunstone will play Bottcher in one seeding game and Gushue, the defending champion, will face McEwen in the other. The winners advance to the 1-2 Page game on Saturday and the losers fall to the 3-4 game.

The semifinal and final will be played Sunday. The winning team will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.