Mike McEwen, Brendan Bottcher win qualifier games to reach final 4 at Brier
Ontario's Mike McEwen and Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher are moving on to the final four at the Tim Hortons Brier. McEwen beat Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 and Bottcher topped Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan 8-5 in today's crossover elimination games at Budweiser Gardens.
Face reigning champ Gushue, Manitoba's Dunstone in seeding games later Friday
Ontario's Mike McEwen and Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher are moving on to the final four at the Tim Hortons Brier.
McEwen beat Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 and Bottcher topped Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan 8-5 in today's crossover elimination games at Budweiser Gardens.
They will advance to the four-team Page playoffs with seeding games scheduled for the evening.
Unbeaten Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone and Team Canada's Brad Gushue earned byes after leading their respective nine-team pools in round-robin play.
Dunstone will play Bottcher in one seeding game and Gushue, the defending champion, will face McEwen in the other. The winners advance to the 1-2 Page game on Saturday and the losers fall to the 3-4 game.
The semifinal and final will be played Sunday. The winning team will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?