Bottcher secures Brier semifinal berth, eliminating McEwen in Page 3-4 playoff

Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Brier in London, Ont.

Defending champ Brad Gushue faces Matt Dunstone Saturday night in London, Ont.

The Canadian Press ·
Men's curling skip releases a shot during the Brier.
Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher, pictured, picked up a critical steal in the ninth end of Saturday's Page 3-4 playoff match to beat Mike McEwen 6-3 and will play in Sunday's semifinal at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Bottcher scored the lone deuce in the sixth end and picked up a critical steal in the ninth that put the game away.

He advanced to Sunday's semifinal with the victory while McEwen was eliminated.

Defending champion Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Manitoba's Matt Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The 1-2 winner will advance directly to Sunday's final at 7 p.m. ET. The 1-2 loser will play Bottcher.

The Brier champion will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

