Middaugh downs Dunstone to take sole lead as Brier championship round begins

Wild Card Three's Wayne Middaugh defeated Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone 9-5 to move into sole possession of first place as championship pool play began Friday at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Middaugh never trailed after scoring four points in the third end. Dunstone flashed his final throw in the 10th to give Middaugh a steal of two as the veteran skip improved to 8-1.

Middaugh, a three-time Tim Hortons Brier champion, is making his competitive return after a five-year absence. He's filling in for injured skip Glenn Howard on the Ontario-based team.

Wild Card Two's Kevin Koe dropped an 8-7 decision to Alberta's Brendan Bottcher in an extra end. Koe fell into a second-place tie with Bottcher at 7-2.

In the other afternoon games, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs defeated Canada's Brad Gushue 7-2 and Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson edged Ontario's John Epping 7-6.

Those four teams joined Dunstone at 6-3 in the eight-team pool.

