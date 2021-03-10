Ontario's Epping, Saskatchewan's Dunstone hot on Koe's heels at Brier

Ontario's John Epping and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone picked up wins at the Canadian men's curling championship Tuesday to stay on the heels of Kevin Koe in their pool.

Both Epping and Dunstone were 4-1 behind Koe's Wild Card Two, which enjoyed a day off from the ice atop Pool B at 5-0.

Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Brier at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as streamed live on CBC Gem and CBCSports.ca

Epping won a fourth straight downing Greg Smith of Newfoundland and Labrador 9-4, while Dunstone's third straight victory was a 9-6 decision over Quebec's Michael Fournier.

Koe faces both Saskatchewan and Ontario on Wednesday.

Defending champion Brad Gushue bounced back from a pair of losses to beat Nova Scotia 8-6 and get to 3-2.

Nova Scotia, skipped by Scott McDonald, dropped to 3-3 alongside Quebec. Prince Edward Island's Eddie McKenzie earned his first win downing Nunavut's Peter Mackey 7-4.

Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson ranked first in Pool A at 4-0 with a game at night against New Brunswick's James Grattan (4-1).

Glenn Howard's Wild Card Three and Alberta's Brendan Bottcher were even at 3-1 with Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 3-2.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Brad Jacobs learning from tough loss:

Brad Jacobs gets a pep talk after a tough loss against New Brunswick's Grattan Sports 48:22 The 2014 Olympic gold medallist is learning from the loss and just appreciating the opportunity to play amidst a pandemic. 48:22

Wild Card One's Mike McEwen was 2-3 ahead of B.C.'s Steve Laycock at 1-3. Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories and Yukon's Dustin Mikkelson were winless at 0-4 and 0-5 respectively.

The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round starting Friday and take their pool records with them.

The championship round's top three make playoffs. The No. 1 seed gets a bye to Sunday's evening's final and faces the victor of the afternoon semifinal.

Morning draw

Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson won a fourth game in a row at the Canadian men's curling championship to stay unbeaten Tuesday.

Gunnlaugson downed Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 in the morning draw to top Pool A at 4-0.

New Brunswick's James Grattan got to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Yukon's Dustin Mikkelson.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Celebrating the trailblazing Canadian women of curling:

That Curling Show celebrates the trailblazing Canadian women of curling Sports 2:27 From Vera Pezer to Jennifer Jones and all the incredible shots in between, there are so many Canadian champions both on and off the ice. 2:27

Glenn Howard's Wild Card Three scored two in the 10th to edge Wild Card One's Mike McEwen 6-5.

Howard is tied at 3-1 with Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, while McEwen fell to 2-3.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs also scored a deuce in the 10th, with the second point going to a measurement, to squeeze past B.C.'s Steve Laycock 8-7 and get to 3-2.

B.C. dropped to 1-3. Both Yukon and N.W.T. were still looking for their first win in Pool A.