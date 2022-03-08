Skip to Main Content

Manitoba's McEwen hands Nova Scotia's Flemming his 1st Brier loss

Manitoba's Mike McEwen defeated Paul Flemming 7-4 on Tuesday morning to hand the Nova Scotia skip his first loss at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Skip used three points in 8th end to pull away

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen is off to a 3-1 start at the 2022 Brier. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press )

Manitoba's Mike McEwen defeated Paul Flemming 7-4 on Tuesday morning to hand the Nova Scotia skip his first loss at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen stole two points in the sixth end and made a hit for three in the eighth to put the game away. Both teams are 3-1 after 10 draws of round-robin play at the Enmax Centre.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs improved to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Quebec's Michael Fournier posted a 9-4 win over Nunavut's Peter Mackey and Wild Card Three's Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Brent Pierce of British Columbia 9-4.

Brad Gushue's Wild Card One team is the only unbeaten rink in the Pool B standings at 4-0.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day. Competition continues through Sunday.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now